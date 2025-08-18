CtrlS unveils Eastern India’s first greenfield data centre in Kolkata

Kolkata: CtrlS Data Centers Ltd has unveiled its first greenfield data centre in Kolkata, setting a new benchmark for digital infrastructure in eastern India. Located at Bengal Silicon Valley Hub, New Town, the state-of-the-art facility is the region’s first rated-4 data centre and the opening chapter in CtrlS’ Rs 2,200 crore commitment to build eastern India’s most advanced data centre ecosystem.

The facility offers 16 MW of IT load capacity in its first phase, part of a four-phase plan that will scale to over 60 MW to meet surging demand from enterprises, government agencies and hyperscalers. The hyperscale efficiency, AI workloads and seamless scalability will anchor Kolkata’s rise as the region’s premier data centre hub. “This launch is a major milestone in our mission to democratize world-class data centre infrastructure across India. Eastern India is on the cusp of a digital leap and with the state’s visionary policies, we’re confident it will emerge as a key hub for innovation and growth,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS data centres.

The CtrlS Kolkata Data Centre Campus is AI ready with provision for high-density racks, has advanced, energy-efficient cooling systems, 9-zone security architecture, access to multiple ISPs, cloud providers and internet exchanges, is natural disaster-proof among other advantages.

Highlighting the strategic advantage, Kallol Sen, EVP & Regional CEO (Kolkata), CtrlS Data Centres, said: “Kolkata’s location is a natural gateway to eastern and northeastern India, as well as neighbouring countries. With a deep talent pool and strong government support, it is the perfect base for high-performance, AI-ready data centre infrastructure.”