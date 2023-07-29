CS holds virtual meeting with DMs, other stakeholders

Kolkata: Following the directives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chief Secretary (CS) H K Dwivedi on Friday held a virtual meeting with all the District Magistrates from Nabanna and conducted a review meeting on various development schemes.



The CS also reviewed the grievance redressal under “Sorasori Mukhyamantri” and gave emphasis on quality of disposal of the complaints. The upcoming “MSME Month” programme was also discussed in the meeting. The importance of the involvement of the banking sector and the conduction of an early Block Level Bankers’ Committee was reiterated. Various aspects relating to the effective engagement of employment officers for “Utkarsh Bangla” scheme were also touched upon.

The Chief Secretary added that the new sand mining policy brought out by the Industry, Commerce and Enterprises department has led to increased revenues and reduced illegal mining in the state. The districts were instructed to ensure expedited processing of cases at the district level and hold regular meetings of the district-level committees for better monitoring and enforcement drives.

The CS also instructed the officials to take immediate steps to check the rising dengue cases. Various schemes of the Minority Affairs & ME department and the Backward Classes Welfare department were reviewed and directions were issued for their timely implementation.

Top officials from various departments, including Home and Hill Affairs, Labour, Irrigation & Waterways, Technical Education, Training & Skill Development, MSME & Textiles, Agriculture, Health & Family Welfare, Industry, Commerce & Enterprises, Minorities Affairs & Madrasah Education, CMO (Coordination & Monitoring), Land & Land Reforms and Refugee Relief & Rehabilitation, Backward Classes Welfare, Panchayat & Rural Development and PWD were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Panchayats and Rural Development department highlighted activities taken under rural road development, WBSRLM and rural sanitation. Focus was also laid on the completion of the 15th FC grants in a time-bound manner. Specific PWD issues were discussed where there has been a delay in the completion of projects due to pending land acquisition/land purchase.