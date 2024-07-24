Cryptocurrency: Two arrested for duping several people

Kolkata: The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested two persons from Faridabad in Haryana and Nihar Vihar in Delhi for their alleged involvement in a cheating case.



The accused persons identified as Manish Kumar and Satyendra Mahato were brought to the state on transit remand and produced before the concerned court a few days ago following which they were remanded to police custody for 12 days.

According to CID officials, last year a resident of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate area lodged a complaint at the Chandannagar Cyber Crime Police Station. It was alleged that the complainant was duped by some unknown miscreants on the pretext of investing in cryptocurrency but after the payments were made by the complainant by following the instructions of the fraudsters, all sorts of communication were stopped.

Initially, the case was investigated by the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate but later the Cyber Crime Police Station of the CID took over the investigation. During the probe, cops came to know that this gang of cyber criminals have cheated several people on the pretext of investing money in multiple fields. While tracking the details of the bank accounts where the money was sent by the victim, cops came up with names of Kumar and Mahato. After that, police traced them in Haryana and Delhi. A few days ago, a team from the CID went to Haryana and nabbed Kumar from Faridabad. Following his arrest, cops went to Delhi and nabbed Mahato. CID claimed that both the arrested accused are part of an organised interstate gang that had already duped several people across the country.