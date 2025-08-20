Crypto scam mastermind of South Dinajpur held in Malda

BALURGHAT: In a major breakthrough in the Rs 50 crore cryptocurrency scam case, Harirampur Police arrested mastermind Kabir Mohan Das and his wife from Gajol in Malda district on Tuesday. The couple was absconding for weeks after Kabir, posing as an Anti-Crime Bureau officer, duped thousands of investors across South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur and Malda with promises of quick returns through a fake

cryptocurrency platform.

Police sources confirmed that Kabir will be produced before the court on the same day with a prayer for 14 days police custody in Malda Court. His wife, whose role in the racket is under investigation, was also detained.

Earlier this month, Kabir’s son, Debashis Das, was arrested after being handed over to police by enraged victims who had gathered at their Harirampur residence. Debashis remains in custody while maintaining that he had no knowledge of his father’s operations.

Investigators believe the scam affected over 2,000 victims, with the accused investing the collected money in property within and outside Bengal. Speaking on the development, a senior officer said: “This arrest is a significant step forward. We are interrogating Kabir to identify his network of agents and trace the

siphoned funds.”