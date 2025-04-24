Crushed by lorry, toddler dies

BALURGHAT: A 3-year-old girl, Debanshi Mondal, was crushed to death by a lorry on Wednesday afternoon near Nayabazar crematorium in Gangarampur. The toddler was returning home on a bike with her father after school when their bike collided with a lorry.

Debanshi, a nursery student of a local English-medium school, died on the spot. Her father, Himanshu Mondal, sustained injuries. Police rushed to the scene and took the child to Gangarampur Super Speciality Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The lorry has been seized. The incident cast a shadow of grief over the area.