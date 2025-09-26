‘Cruel campaign against Bengalis exposed’: Abhishek

Kolkata: Hailing Calcutta High Court’s order setting aside the Centre’s decision to deport two women and their families from Birbhum to Bangladesh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said that the order exposed a “cruel and systematic campaign of harassment aimed at Bengalis”.

Banerjee alleged that the episode highlighted a targeted political agenda by the BJP. “This judgment lays bare a cruel and systematic campaign of harassment aimed at Bengalis by the Bangla-Birodhi BJP,” he said. In a post on X, Banerjee regarding the order said: “Long arm of the law has finally caught up” as the court held the Foreigners Regional Registration Office’s (Delhi) detention and deportation order unlawful and directed the “immediate repatriation of six people, including the pregnant woman from Birbhum, who were labelled ‘Bangladeshi migrants’ and expelled”.

Banerjee also stated that the people of Bengal will throw out the BJP once again in the 2026 Assembly elections. “The people of Bengal will not tolerate XENOPHOBIA, HUMILIATION, or the POLITICS OF EXCLUSION. Come 2026, those who trafficked in fear and persecution will face a decisive verdict from the electorate.” Reminding his party’s resolve to protect the dignity, rights and language of the people of Bengal remains “unshaken”.

Banerjee’s sharp attack indicates that Trinamool Congress is going to make the issue of deportation and alleged targeting of Bengalis a major political plank ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The ruling party in Bengal has relentlessly been carrying out protests against the harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states. Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Samirul Islam, who is providing legal aid for these migrant workers, welcomed the court order. “The BJP’s information technology cell carried out a malicious campaign against me and my family. We couldn’t have won this battle without Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s support. This is Bengal’s victory,” Islam said.

Other leaders like Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja said it is once again proved that the BJP and Centre are anti Bengali, anti women. It is evident in the court order. The Union Home minister must express sorry. “We worship Maa Durga and we are sure that Mother Goddess ensures that injustices do not happen,” Shashi Panja said about the court order.