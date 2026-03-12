Crude bombs recovered outside TMC Worker’s house in Tufanganj

Cooch Behar: Panic spread in the Bhelapetha area of Natabari after two crude bombs were recovered outside a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker’s house on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Bhelapetha under Natabari-II Gram Panchayat in Natabari Block-I of the Tufanganj subdivision.

The bombs were found outside the residence of local TMC worker Bishwanath Das.

According to local residents, the bombs were first spotted early in the morning while people were cleaning the area in front of the house. As soon as the suspicious objects were noticed, panic spread among the locals. The matter was immediately reported to the police.

After receiving the information, a team from Tufanganj Police Station rushed to the spot and recovered the two crude bombs. Police later removed the explosives from the area to ensure safety.

Police sources said an investigation has already been initiated to find out who placed the bombs and the motive behind the incident.

Das said that his wife first noticed the bombs lying in front of their house in the morning and informed him. “I immediately informed the police. They came to the spot, recovered the bombs and started an investigation,” he said, adding that he has no idea who might have placed the explosives there.