Crude bombs hurled at Min’s convoy in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: BJP miscreants have been accused of hurling crude bombs at the convoy of North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha.



The incident occurred on Thursday in the Shalmara area. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

The formation of Gram Panchayat boards in Dinhata, Shalmara and Nazirahat had been fraught with tension since Thursday morning.

Guha visited the Salmara area in the evening to meet workers. Allegedly, bombs were hurled in front of his convoy while he was returning from the meeting.

Guha promptly disembarked from the vehicle. Police personnel promptly arrived at the scene to address the situation.

Guha said: “Multiple incidents have occurred throughout the day. Our convoy was attacked. We will provide the police with the names of the alleged culprits. We expect a thorough investigation into all incidents and the apprehension of those responsible.”

However, Cooch Behar district BJP President Sukumar Roy contended: “The minister himself rode into the village with a procession of motorbikes for political theatrics. The BJP has no involvement in this incident.”