Crude bomb found outside TMC leader’s home; BJP accused

COOCH BEHAR: Tensions escalated in the Kalibari area of Tufanganj’s Andaran Fulbari-2 Gram Panchayat, on Tuesday morning when a crude bomb was found outside the residence of youth Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Das.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, Tufanganj Police Station officers arrived at the scene and recovered the bomb. An investigation into the matter has been launched.

Subrata Das, the TMC leader targeted by the incident, attributed the attack to political unrest in the area. “Since the formation of this Gram Panchayat by the BJP in the recent elections, the BJP has fostered an atmosphere of unrest. Following the Lok Sabha election results, five BJP Panchayat members from Andaran Fulbari-2 joined the TMC. However, four of them returned to the BJP on Monday. This incident appears to be a deliberate attempt by the BJP to disrupt the peace in the area. We will be filing a formal complaint with the police.”

In response, BJP district vice president Utpal Das dismissed the allegations as baseless. “When the Trinamool Congress fails to confront us politically, they resort to fabricating stories and creating a false narrative to implicate BJP workers. The claims that we are responsible for this incident are unfounded and intended to tarnish our reputation.”