Crude bomb blasts trigger panic in Sahebganj

Cooch Behar: A series of crude bomb explosions in two areas of Sahebganj Gram Panchayat under Dinhata-II block sparked panic among residents in the early hours of Wednesday. Loud explosions were heard from Bil Kalai Ghati, Natun Bazar and Sahebganj, all under Sahebganj Police Station, leaving locals alarmed.

According to sources, one of the blasts occurred around 2:30 am in front of the residence of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Gram Panchayat head Mintu Rahman. Police rushed to the spot and also recovered a fresh bomb from the site.

Another explosion took place behind a TMC party office near Naya Bazar.

Following the incident, Dinhata-II Block TMC president Deepak Kumar Bhattacharya visited the area on Wednesday morning.

He alleged: “The BJP is carrying out such attacks to spread fear in minority-dominated areas. We have urged police to identify and arrest those responsible at the earliest.”

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegation. Party district vice-president Viraj Bose countered: “Whenever BJP workers organise programmes in the minister’s area, false cases are filed against us. These blasts are the result of infighting within TMC over turf control. As elections near, such factional clashes will only increase.”

Police have launched an investigation into the explosions and the recovery of the crude bomb.