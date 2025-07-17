Crude bomb attack sparks panic in Dinhata block

Cooch Behar: A crude bomb attack late Tuesday night in the Kharija Bani Daha area under Dinhata Block-2 has triggered widespread panic among locals.

According to police and local sources, unidentified miscreants hurled crude bombs at two houses — belonging to one Mustafa Miya and Mohammad Idrish Ali Miya — around midnight. While one bomb exploded in front of Mustafa Miya’s house, partially damaging its exterior, the other one thrown at Idrish Ali’s residence failed to detonate. No casualties were reported as both houses were unoccupied at the time of the incident. The two homeowners, who work as construction workers in another state, were away during the attack.

Cops from Dinhata Police Station visited the site on Wednesday morning and recovered one live crude bomb from the spot.

Expressing concern, Mustafa Miya said: “No one currently lives in the house where the bomb exploded. I stay elsewhere and my son also lives separately. We rushed to the spot after hearing the blast around midnight. We have no idea who would target us like this.” Police have launched a probe to determine the motive behind the attack and identify those responsible.