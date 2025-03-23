CRS inspects CBTC signalling system on Joka-Majherhat strech

Kolkata: The Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system is set to be introduced on the Joka-Majherhat stretch of Kolkata Metro’s Purple Line. As part of the approval process, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for Metro and Northeast Frontier Circle, Sumit Singhal, carried out an inspection of the system on March 22.

The inspection was a mandatory requirement for securing safety clearance before the commissioning of the CBTC system. The inspection began at Joka Depot, where Singhal reviewed key infrastructure, including the carshed, rolling stock and maintenance facilities. He then boarded a Metro rake to assess train operations with the CBTC system along the Joka-Majherhat stretch of the Purple Line.

At Majherhat station, he inspected the Operation Control Centre (OCC). Senior officials, including Anuj Mittal, Principal Chief Engineer (PCE) of Metro Railway, and Amit Tandon, ED/Metro from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), were also present.

Metro authorities are now awaiting the required safety clearance, following which the CBTC system will be commissioned to improve efficiency and reliability on the corridor.