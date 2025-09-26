Crowd, traffic mgmt: Over 10K cops to be deployed daily for Puja duty

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police will deploy over 10,000 personnel across the city on each day of Durga Puja, beginning Friday (Chaturthi), for crowd and traffic management.

Around 30 per cent of the force will be dedicated to traffic regulation, with special focus on areas around major Puja pandals. To curb violations by two-wheeler riders, special naka checks will be conducted at about 20 strategic points, in addition to routine checks by the 25 traffic guards. At big-ticket pandals, more than one senior officer in the rank of Assistant Commissioner (AC) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) will supervise arrangements, while divisional DCs will oversee their respective zones and make necessary changes. About 500 pickets have been set up across the city.

Anti-crime teams will patrol alongside 62 PCR vans, while Special Striking Force units, 29 Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) vehicles and divisional control room vans will be on round-the-clock duty. The all-women Winners’ team will patrol crowded pandal areas to prevent crimes against women. Movement of goods vehicles has been restricted, with limited relaxations for emergency and perishable items. Till Saptami, general goods vehicles will be allowed inside city limits for four hours (2 am–6 am). On Ashtami, the window will be three hours (3 am–6 am), and on Navami, two hours (4 am–6 am). However, vehicles carrying LPG cylinders, medicines, vegetables, milk, fish and other perishable items will be allowed between 10 pm and 6 am. No major road closures have been announced, though traffic on certain routes will be reversed. Kolkata Police has advised following the route map available at police kiosks, the Kolkata Police website and the Puja Bandhu App. The traffic control room can be reached at 2214-3644 and 2242-7248.

With rain posing an additional challenge, police are coordinating with the KMC. The civic body has been asked to keep sewer lines around pandals clean.