Cross-continent collaboration between SNU and the University of Thessaly opens global opportunities

Kolkata: The University of Thessaly (UTH), Greece’s third-largest university known for its rapid academic progress and strong international ties, has joined hands with Sister Nivedita University (SNU), one of India’s leading educational institutions. This unique academic partnership aims to build a dynamic cross-continental collaboration, opening new avenues for educational and research excellence for students and scholars from both universities. UTH, widely respected for its medical school and its vital healthcare services to 1.2 million people in the Thessaly region through the University General Hospital, has teamed up with SNU, recognised for its holistic education model and focus on innovation across disciplines, including health sciences. Together, they aim to share best practices in research and teaching. By combining strengths in medicine and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), the partnership seeks to fast-track knowledge advancement and the training of skilled professionals. Through this partnership, top students, researchers, and academic scholars from both universities will take part in exchange programmes, visiting each other’s campuses to collaborate on research and explore innovative approaches to teaching and learning. An MoU is currently being prepared to formalise this joint initiative, which aims to use advanced technology to enrich educational experiences and strengthen global academic ties. A key highlight of the collaboration is the integration of UTH’s English-language Medical Degree Programme into SNU’s academic offerings.

This initiative will enable Indian medical students to study in Larissa, Greece, gaining direct exposure to global standards in medical education while benefiting from the combined strengths of both institutions. In fact, Indian students now have the opportunity to pursue a European MD degree through SNU’s collaboration with the UTH. “I believe this collaboration will enhance educational opportunities for our students and faculty. The alliance between UTH and SNU marks a significant step towards enhancing medical education, promoting scientific innovation, and strengthening international ties in higher education,” said Prof Dimitrios Bogdanos, Director of the English Medical Degree Programme and Chairman of its Steering Committee.

“This collaboration represents an unprecedented opportunity to unite the academic and research excellence of both institutions,” said Prof Charalambos Billinis, the Rector of UTH. “By working together, we can achieve groundbreaking advancements in education, biomedical science and healthcare,” said Prof Theophilos Karachalios, Chairman of the Faculty of Medicine. Prof Sanku Bose, Group CEO of Techno India Group (TIG) and Dean - School of Engineering, SNU, managed and operated by TIG, echoed the same sentiment. “SNU is proud to collaborate with UTH in this visionary partnership. We believe that through shared knowledge and resources, we can drive positive change that will have a lasting impact on future generations,” he said. The collaboration is set to begin bearing fruit soon, with the first group of students and academic professionals scheduled to engage with both institutions in early September 2025. This initial visit will mark a key milestone, launching a series of joint educational initiatives and exchange programmes. Participants will take part in knowledge-sharing sessions, explore joint academic offerings, attend workshops, and build meaningful connections to enhance their learning journeys.

The focus will be on creating a collaborative environment that encourages open exchange of ideas and enriches teaching practices through diverse perspectives. This effort lays the foundation for future projects and sustained partnerships between UTH and SNU. As seats for this unique programme are limited, interested candidates should contact the SNU admissions team immediately to secure their place and learn more about the application process.