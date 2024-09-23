Cross-border trade at Hili land port to halt for Durga Puja

BALURGHAT: The cross-border trade at the Hili international land port will be suspended from October 9 to 14 in observance of Durga Puja. This closure was confirmed by the Hili Exporters and Customs Clearing Agents Association. No export or import activities will take place during this period and normal operations will resume on October 15.

Rajesh Kumar Agarwal, vice president of the Hili Exporters and Customs Clearing Agents Association, stated that traders have already been informed about the temporary halt. “We have requested cooperation from the traders for these six days and trade will restart from October 15 after Durga Puja,” he said.

Hili land port primarily handles the export of green chillies, onions, pulses, and spices from India to Bangladesh. In return, crude rice bran oil and molasses are imported from Bangladesh to India. Recently, in light of political changes in Bangladesh, business communities from both countries have shown a renewed interest in boosting trade.

A meeting between traders from both sides was held to discuss ways to enhance export activities. To ensure smooth operations once the suspension ends, the South Dinajpur district administration has assured its cooperation to the exporters.