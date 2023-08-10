Crores of fake Aadhaar cards cancelled in Bengal myth debunked by MP

Darjeeling: Rajya Sabha MP Shanta Chettri has stated that the BJP propaganda of 2 crore fake Aadhaar cards being cancelled in Bengal has been debunked with Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar stating that this is ‘incorrect’.



Chettri stated that the Union Government has blocked the MGNREGA scheme and Urban Housing Central schemes in Bengal claiming the existence of a huge number of fake cards.

“The BJP has been constantly claiming the existence of fake Aadhaar cards in Bengal that have been cancelled. They have backed their statements with fake reporting. Even the BJP Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista stated that owing to the existence of such fake cards MGNREGA and Housing schemes have been stopped in Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills along with the rest of the state. I had raised this issue through questions to which the Union minister of Electronics and Information Technology has replied stating that this fact (cancellation of Aadhaar cards) is incorrect. They are victimising Bengal as it is a state ruled by the Opposition party. All this is just a ploy to defame the Trinamool Congress,” stated Shanta Chettri, the TMC MP.

Chettri in her unstarred question 1844 had questioned whether it is a fact that two crore fake Aadhaar cards in West Bengal have been cancelled. If so, the details thereof; Whether the cancelled Aadhaar cards were made with fake iris and fingerprints and if so, the details thereof.

Replying to the questions Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of State for Electronic and Information Technology has stated: “No Sir, the fact is incorrect.” The answers to (c) and (d) Do not arise in view of the above.

Incidentally, BJP MP Raju Bista had earlier claimed that he had asked the Union Government to halt the schemes as there was rampant corruption including fake cards in the Hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

“They are depriving the poor of their rights. There are many in the rural belt who depend on such schemes for their livelihood. They are facing a lot of problems owing to this,” added the TMC MP.