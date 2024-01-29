Crops in about 600 acres under threat due to animal attacks

Malda: Crops, mainly maize and wheat, cultivated on almost 600 acres of agricultural land in Manikchak block are under the threat of attacks from wild boars and rats. The farmers of 3 Gram Panchayats are on the verge of facing a huge loss due to the animals. The affected areas come under Gopalpur, Manikchak and Dharampur. A huge number of farmers from these areas have also served a memo to Karmveer Keshab, BDO and Manikchak over this problem.



Noor Mohammad, a farmer said: “Maize trees are being smashed by the wild boar. Rats are damaging the wheat. We are in great panic and almost stopped visiting the lands. Under these conditions, we have none but the government to help us and save our crop. Else we shall face a great financial loss.”

Shib Narayan Mandal, another farmer of the area, said: “We also called a group of tribal people to catch the wild animal but one of the group was severely wounded by the attack from the boar. Since then we have none to rescue us. We want the administration to do something.”

Karmveer Keshab said: “The forest department has been informed by us. They will send field officers to assess the loss due to animal attacks. The villagers claiming that the presence of at least 10 such boars there but that may not be the right assessment.”

Since, the wild boars are scheduled III protected animals as per the wild animals act and they cannot be caught or killed. The forest officials may relocate them to save the crops and people from attacks.

Dibanath Majumder, deputy director of district agriculture department, said: “This loss does not come under the crop insurance. The loss is to be estimated and sent to the forest department. Then the compensation will be allocated and distributed among the farmers.”