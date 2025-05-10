Crop loss caused by jumbos: Over 1K farmers get Rs 4.03 cr compensation

Alipurduar: In a landmark initiative, the Alipurduar district administration has disbursed Rs 4.03 crore to 1,130 potato farmers of Kalchini Block as compensation for crop losses caused by elephant incursions. This is the first time in the district that such compensation has been provided under the Bangla Shasya Bima (BSB) crop insurance scheme.

For years, potato farmers in the forest-adjacent Kalchini block have suffered significant losses due to wild elephant raids during the cultivation season. In response, the state government, through the district administration, enrolled 1,130 affected farmers under the BSB scheme for the 2024–25 financial year. Notably, the government also paid the full insurance premium on behalf of the farmers.

According to district administration data, Falakata block has the highest area under potato cultivation — about 8,300 hectares. In contrast, Kalchini, surrounded by tea estates and forest land, has only around 100 hectares devoted to potato farming. The recurring elephant menace had led to a sharp decline in farmer interest in potato cultivation in the block. To prevent the complete decline of potato farming in Kalchini, the district administration took proactive steps to provide crop insurance coverage. As a result, the affected farmers have now received financial relief, which is expected to restore their confidence in continuing potato cultivation.

While farmers in other blocks of the district recorded an average yield of 34,000 kg of potatoes per hectare, Kalchini’s average was just 10,000 kg due to repeated damage caused by wildlife. In many cases, farmers were forced to harvest their crops prematurely to avoid destruction, resulting in underdeveloped produce that could neither be stored in cold storage nor sold at favorable prices. This also affected their ability to retain seed potatoes for the next season.

District Magistrate R Vimala stated: “The crop area in Kalchini is significantly smaller than in other blocks. Over the past seven years, the average potato yield in Kalchini was 44 per cent lower than the district average. That’s why insurance coverage was essential. The entire premium was paid by the state government, making this insurance completely free for farmers. Now that the compensation has been disbursed, we believe farmers will regain the confidence to continue potato cultivation in the region.”