Critical cracks: NH10 stretch closed to traffic from Aug 3-6

Darjeeling/ Jalpaiguri/ Cooch Behar: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Lt., in-charge of National Highway 10, the lifeline of Sikkim, has notified the closure of traffic movement from Coronation Bridge (0 km) to Chitrey (km 30) from 8 pm of August 3 till August 6 due to “safety considerations”. This is owing to a critical cracks that have developed at Setijhora (km 6.8) on the NH10, owing to incessant rainfall.

“Three routes are available for light traffic/small vehicles moving to and fro Gangtok- Siliguri-Jorebunglow-Teesta Bazaar- Rangpo-Gangtok; Siliguri-Sevoke-Damdim-Gorubathan-Lava-Alagarah-Rangpo-Gangtok along with Siliguri-Sevoke-Bagrakote-Lava-Alagarah-Rangpo-Gangtok—through NH 717A. Heavy vehicles are presently restricted to and fro Gangtok due to existing situation on ground,” stated Srihari Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong. Meanwhile, owing to the change in course of the River Teesta, 43 families in Totgaon in Jalpaiguri had to be shifted. Once flowing over two kilometers away, the Teesta River has steadily crept closer to Totgaon village in Malbazar block since the Sikkim flash floods in October 2023. Last year, 15 homes were lost to the river. Now, even before full monsoon rains, rising water levels have again triggered panic. On Sunday, with incessant rainfall in the hills, residents began dismantling 43 homes in Totgaon. Tractors rolled in as families removed tin roofs, doors and windows to relocate.

“We no longer feel safe here,” said Sushanta Sharma. “We’re dismantling our homes and moving to Sundari Basti, where the administration has made temporary arrangements.”

“The river shifted from its natural course and is swallowing cultivable land,” said local resident Dilkumar Limbu. Osman Ali, while loading his belongings, added: “It’s impossible to sleep peacefully now. I fear the river could take my life any night.”

Malbazar Sub-Divisional Officer Shubham Kundal confirmed: “The situation in Totgaon is being closely monitored. Many families have already been safely relocated.” Krishnendu Bhowmik, Chief Engineer of the Northeast Division of the Irrigation department, added: “The Teesta slightly changed its course following the Sikkim lake disaster and is now flowing toward Totgaon. Despite implementing some protective measures, we cannot fully contain the river’s force.”

On the other hand, Cooch Behar town saw water logging due to continuous rain since Saturday night. Key areas like Rajbari Gate, Mini Bus Stand, Suniti Road and Hazra Para were submerged, with water entering homes and shops. Municipality Chairman Rabindra Nath Ghosh stated: “The drainage system is functional. Due to heavy rainfall, water accumulated temporarily but has since receded.”