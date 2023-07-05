Critical care block to come up in several med colleges & hospitals

Kolkata: In a bid to further boost the critical care infrastructure in the state, the health department is going to set up a critical care block (CCB) in several medical colleges across the state and some district hospitals as well.



A 50 bedded CCB is coming up each at Murshidabad Medical College, Barasat Medical College, Raiganj Medical College and Hospital. A 100 bedded CCB will be constructed at Howrah District Hospital and Asansol District Hospital each. The tendering process is being initiated. The project has been given clearance. State health department has recently set up a 1.5 Tesla MRI unit at Balurghat District Hospital that has come up in the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The Health department has taken a major initiative to enhance the critical care infrastructure in the district and sub-divisional hospitals as well. E-tender was also floated for the selection of a private partner for operation, maintenance and management of 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner at Balurghat District Hospital in South Dinajpur.

With an attempt to augment the critical care infrastructure at some of the existing state-run hospitals and also an infrastructural revamp in diagnostic facilities, the health department has taken up an elaborate scheme. It will further boost existing infrastructure in the health sector. Funds will be pumped in for the pediatric infrastructure as well.

Barasat District Hospital that was recently upgraded to medical college is set to get a hybrid CCU. Incidentally, the state Health department is in the process of setting up ‘hybrid CCU’ at more than 79 government hospitals across Bengal. It will further boost up infrastructure in critical care. It is being developed in such a manner so that the model can be followed by the hospitals. The size of the hybrid CCU may differ from one hospital to another, depending upon their availability of space.

According to health department sources, the standard model will be followed by all the hospitals while setting up the ‘hybrid CCU’, which is a specially-designed critical care unit. The model is being prepared by the department so that it can be replicated by all the hospitals, where hybrid critical care units will come up.