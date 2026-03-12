Criminals find the safest shelter in the BJP: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday criticised the BJP over two separate issues — the appointment of Joydev Khan, whom the ruling party described as a “tainted coal mafia kingpin”, as a permanent invitee member in Asansol Dakshin, and alleged derogatory remarks about women made by BJP leader Pralay Pal from Nandigram.

During a Press conference on Tuesday, senior TMC leaders Shashi Panja and Partha Bhowmick alleged that criminals find the “safest shelter” in the BJP. They said that while Union Home minister Amit Shah delivered a long speech against corruption at a recent rally in Mathurapur, the BJP appointed Joydev Khan as a permanent invitee member of the party. TMC leaders also showed images where Shah and former coal minister Pralhad Joshi were seen alongside Khan. “BJP has no moral right to speak about corruption. The party has been giving shelter to criminals and protecting them from investigating agencies.

Three BJP MPs have rape charges against them, while 19 others were booked for torturing women. Around 234 BJP MPs have criminal cases against them,” the leaders alleged.

TMC in a post on X wrote: “Syndicate Raaj” — nobody screams these words louder or more frequently than @narendramodi and @AmitShah. And then, when the cameras turn away, this happens. Jaydev Khan, tainted coal mafia kingpin, a man whose criminal associations are well documented has now been formally appointed as @BJP4India’s Permanent Invitee Member in Asansol Dakshin.”

He was caught on camera in the presence of Pralhad Joshi. Known to enjoy close proximity to none other than Amit Shah himself, he has been seen personally seeing off at Andal airport, TMC claimed.

The TMC also criticised Pralay Pal, a BJP leader from the Tamluk organisational district and a close aide of Suvendu Adhikari, for making derogatory remarks against women. Pal had suggested that women whose husbands work in other states should undergo gynaecological tests to prove their chastity.

“Because in BJP’s world, a woman who attends Unnayoner Panchali recitals or visits Jagannath Dham automatically becomes a suspect.

Because in the BJP’s world, a woman’s character is always under question, and her body is always available for examination, judgment, and public humiliation,” TMC alleged.