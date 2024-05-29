‘Criminal behaviour runs in Modi Ka Parivar’: TMC after BJP MP’s son’s convoy mows down 2 in UP

Kolkata: After it reportedly came to light that two people, including a minor, died after being hit by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of Karan Bhushan Singh, BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat and son of six-time MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Trinamool Congress on Wednesday alleged that “criminal behaviour runs in Modi



Ka Parivar”.

News broke on Wednesday that two people, including a 17-year-old, died in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda today after an SUV hit a bike.

It was learnt that the vehicle belonged to the convoy of Karan Bhushan Singh, BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat and son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday wrote in its official X handle: “Like father, like son! @b_bhushansharan, notorious for molesting & sexually harassing female wrestlers, has passed his traits to the next generation.

His son, @KaranBhushanSi1, BJP’s Kaiserganj MP candidate, has taken it a step further by mowing down innocent children with his convoy, killing two and injuring one. It seems criminal behaviour runs in Modi Ka Parivar!”

Further, TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale said this incident brought to mind another incident where one of BJP minister Ajay Teni’s son had run over farmers and killed them in Lakhimpur Kheri.

He wrote on X: “Shocking news that the convoy of sexual predator Brij Bhushan’s son has run over & killed 2 people. Remember, this eerily reminds one of BJP Minister Ajay Teni’s son who had run over farmers & killed them.

Was Brij Bhushan’s son in the car? Why does he have a “convoy”? Has

BJP replaced a rapist with

a murderer?”

Another Rajya Sabha MP of Trinamool, Sagarika Ghose wrote on X: “SHOCKER. A car in @BJP4India candidate Karan Bhushan Singh’s (son of Brij Bhushan Saran Singh) convoy mows down two children and injures another.

Recall how @BJP4India minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra mowed down protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2021. Noida media now quick to the rescue of@BJP4India?”