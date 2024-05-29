‘Criminal behaviour runs in Modi Ka Parivar’: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday alleged that “criminal behaviour runs in Modi Ka Parivar” after it reportedly came to light that two people, including a minor, died after being hit by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of Karan Bhushan Singh, BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat and son of six-time MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



Trinamool Congress on Wednesday wrote in its official X handle: “Like father, like son! @b_bhushansharan, notorious for molesting & sexually harassing female wrestlers, has passed his traits to the next generation. His son, @KaranBhushanSi1, BJP’s Kaiserganj MP candidate, has taken it a step further by mowing down innocent children with his convoy, killing two and injuring one. It seems criminal behaviour runs in Modi Ka Parivar!”

Further, TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale said this incident brought to mind another incident where one of BJP minister Ajay Teni’s son had run over farmers and killed them in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Brij Bhushan made national headlines last after the country’s top wrestlers were accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. Also, his other son Pratik Bhushan Singh, is MLA from Gonda seat.