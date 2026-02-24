Crimes against women: NCRB data puts spotlight on BJP-ruled states

Kolkata: As the political debate over women’s safety intensifies ahead of elections, the latest data from the NCRB has brought renewed focus to crime across states. ‘The Crime Against Women’ report indicates that a substantial share of cases registered comes from BJP-ruled states, adding a statistical dimension to the ongoing political exchange.



At the state level, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 66,381 cases (15.4% of the national total), followed by Maharashtra (47,101), Rajasthan (45,450), and Madhya Pradesh (32,342). Haryana and Assam also report notable figures. Together, BJP-governed states account for over half of the 4.3 lakh cases registered nationwide in 2023.

The metropolitan data reflects a similar trend. Of the 51,393 cases recorded across major cities, Delhi alone accounts for nearly 26%. Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur contribute a substantial share, while Kanpur, Indore, and Ahmedabad further add to the tally. The combined state and city figures underscore that crimes against women remain a serious governance and policing challenge in several BJP-ruled regions.

Recent incidents of the first two months of 2026 have intensified the debate. In Odisha, three teachers and a peon were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class VII student over two years, with a woman teacher accused of abetment and concealment. The survivor’s mother reportedly claimed she had earlier complained about inappropriate behaviour, but no action was taken. Since the BJP assumed power in the state under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, 37,611 cases of crimes against women were registered between June 2024 and July 2025, prompting criticism over law-and-order management.

In Delhi, a 35-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were found murdered in Sarita Vihar on February 22, with a neighbour identified as the prime suspect. Police data also showed that between January 1 and 15, 2026, 807 people were reported missing in the capital, including 509 women and girls. Separate cases in Bhajanpura, a minor was allegedly raped by three juveniles, and in other parts of Delhi, another minor was raped and thrown from a rooftop, while in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, a six-year-old girl allegedly died after being raped, with two accused arrested.

Meanwhile, Kolkata has been ranked India’s safest city for the fourth consecutive year in the 2023 National Crime Records Bureau report, registering the lowest cognisable crime rate among 19 major metros—an indicator that while crimes against women remain a pressing national concern, governance and policing responses continue to shape differing safety outcomes across states sharply.