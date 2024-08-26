‘Crime scene inside seminar room was cordoned off as per norms’

Kolkata: With one video footage of the crime scene at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital circulating on social media alleging that evidence was tampered, the Kolkata Police on Monday clarified that a false narrative was being circulated and that the actual crime scene inside the seminar room was cordoned off as per the norms ensuring that evidence is intact.



The police said that only personnel and the required people were allowed near the crime scene which was cordoned off by 40 feet. It was also claimed that those who were seen in the footage were present outside of the 40 feet cordoned off area but none of them were outsiders.

In past two days, a video footage had gone viral on the social media where several people, including a few police personnel, were seen inside the seminar room of the RG Kar Hospital where a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor was allegedly raped and murdered. The video allegedly depicts approximately 30 people inside the seminar room, with individuals entering and exiting haphazardly. Among those present were aides of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandeep Ghosh and police officers, who appeared to have little control over the situation. However,

Millennium Post has not verified the said video footage. After controversy cropped up about how so many people entered the crime scene that day, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central Division of Kolkata Police, Indira Mukherjee who is also a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government claimed that no evidence was tampered. Mukherjee, during a Press conference, said that the entire seminar room is measured about 51 feet by 32 feet. After police reached the spot, about 40 feet of the seminar room was cordoned off. “The body was found in a portion of the seminar room. The place from where the body was found was cordoned about 40 feet using the white curtains that are used in the hospitals. In the video where people were seen present inside the seminar room, they were standing outside of the said perimeter and within the 11 feet place. No outsiders were there at the said place,” said Mukherjee.

She also claimed that police personnel were present outside of the room and it was ensured that no other than a certain number of people were allowed to enter the room. “Nobody had entered the cordoned off area,” added Mukherjee.

This apart, when DC Central was asked about the presence of a lawyer who was also seen in the video footage, she said that the person was present on behalf of the hospital administration and only they can clarify the issue.