Cricketer Richa Ghosh joins Bengal police as DSP

Kolkata: India women’s team cricketer Richa Ghosh from Siliguri on Wednesday formally joined the West Bengal Police as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Arriving in uniform at the state police headquarters, Bhabani Bhavan, Ghosh completed the joining procedures in the morning and later met Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar. According to the state police, she has been posted as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the Siliguri Police Commissionerate.

In a post on its X handle, the West Bengal Police said: “Richa Ghosh joins State Police as DSP. Richa Ghosh, a crucial member of the Indian team that won the Women’s Cricket World Cup, joined the State Police today in the rank of DSP. She has been appointed as an ACP in the Siliguri Commissionerate. Welcome, Richa, to the West Bengal Police family. With many best wishes and congratulations.”

Earlier, on November 9, during a felicitation organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had conferred the Banga Bhushan honour on Ghosh and announced her appointment as a DSP in the state police.