Cricketer Richa arrives home to a warm welcome

Richa Ghosh, the Indian cricketer, arrived to a warm welcome in her hometown Siliguri. Members of the Cricket Lover’s Association welcomed her at the Bagdogra Airport where a huge crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the celebrity cricketer.

Papiya Ghosh, the president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress was also present at the airport to welcome Richa. “She is not just the daughter of Siliguri, she now belongs to the whole of India. She has made Siliguri’s name shine bright. We are always with her,” stated Papiya Ghosh.

“After being left out of the team, I focused on my practice and my diet. I focused on how I could improve my game. Winning gold at the Asian Games is an achievement. It has boosted our morale,” said Richa.

Richa Ghosh was part of the Indian women’s team that bagged gold in the Asian Games. her birthday falls on September 28 and for the last eight years, she has been away from home on her birthday. However, she made it a point to return this year. While Richa’s family organised a birthday party for her, the Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad organised a cricket match with former cricketers of the 60s and 70s in her honour. Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri along with Richa inaugurated the match.

“Now our target is the World Cup. After we lost in the semi-final, we worked harder. That’s why we bagged the gold. This gold win will give us more oxygen. We have to continue this performance,” added Richa.