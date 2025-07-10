Cricket match dispute: Tension erupts in Siliguri; cops fire tear gas

Siliguri: A minor dispute over a cricket match escalated into a violent clash in Bagrakote and Tikiapara areas of Siliguri, prompting police to fire tear gas shells and carry out a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. The chaotic incident, which began as a disagreement between two groups, has taken on a political dimension.

Gautam Deb, the Mayor has accused the BJP of inflaming communal tensions for political mileage. “The BJP has created communal tension in Siliguri and has tried to disrupt the peace of the city.

I request everyone not to engage in the cheap politics of the BJP,” Deb added. The trouble started on June 29, during a cricket tournament organised in Ward 20. Tensions flared when Dangipara team lost to Bagrakote team, leading to a heated exchange between the two groups. Although the initial intervention by local leaders and the ward councillor helped ease tensions temporarily, violence reignited earlier this week. On Tuesday, the situation worsened when Ravi Paswan, a resident of Bagrakote, was allegedly abducted from his workplace by a group of miscreants and brutally assaulted in Dangipara. A complaint was filed at Siliguri Police Station at night.

BJP MLA Shikha Chatterjee visited the police station on Tuesday night to protest against the assault and alleged inaction. The next day, Shankar Ghosh, BJP MLA Siliguri also held a protest at the police station, demanding justice. Following the protest, fresh violence broke out on Wednesday when miscreants reportedly entered Bagrakote, vandalised homes and harassed local residents, particularly women.

When police arrived at the scene, they were also attacked with stones. To disperse the mob, police were compelled to fire tear gas and initiate a lathi-charge. C Sudhakar, Siliguri Police Commissioner said: “The altercation started between two groups over a cricket match. Now the situation is under control.

A police picket has been put up in the area.”