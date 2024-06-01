Crew Management System replaces register entry of guards

Kolkata: Eastern Railway’s (ER) Sealdah Division started an online Crew Management System (CMS) at the Sealdah Crew Lobby for the guards, replacing the time-consuming traditional way of register entry.

According to an official, over 200 to 300 guards will benefit from the online system which will eliminate the manual process of guard’s login and logout thereby leading to improved punctuality, accuracy and overall safety in train operations. Prior to this, a similar system was put in place for loco pilots and motormen.

Sealdah Station is a crucial Railway division considering its extensive suburban trains services as well as mail and express train management.

“The CMS streamlines the entire crew management process, ensuring that train crews are assigned and deployed in a timely, transparent and efficient manner. This automation eliminates the risk of human error and delays associated with manual data entry and verification,” ER stated. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sealdah Deepak Nigam said that the implementation of CMS at Sealdah Crew Lobby is a giant step towards modernisation of Railway operations and it demonstrates their continuous endeavour to leverage technology for operational excellence and passenger safety.

Apart from elevating the system for its crews, Sealdah Division in the recent past also invested in the initiatives to promote the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app amongst the passengers. The UTS app offers a convenient and hassle-free method for purchasing unreserved tickets, promoting a seamless travel experience while eliminating the need for physical tickets.

By advocating the use of the UTS mobile app, authorities aim to provide a digital platform for ticket booking and reducing queues at ticket counters. Passengers are also encouraged to report instances of ticketless travel through official channels to preserve the integrity of the railway system. Moreover, 74 passengers were counselled on purchasing tickets from Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters and via the UTS-on-Mobile app.