Crematorium of Maruganj gets facelift

Cooch Behar: The dilapidated crematorium of Maruganj has finally got a facelift. During the Panchayat polls, Rajesh Tantri, the present vice-president of Tufanganj-1 Panchayat Samiti, had given word to renovate and modernise the dilapidated crematorium on the banks of the Ghargharia River if elected to power.



The project has been completed by the Tufanganj-1 Panchayat Samiti at a cost of Rs 18 lakh.

Renovation included repairs in the crematorium walls, renovation of the furnace and the construction of a paver block approach road. An idol of Adiyogi was also installed.

Speaking about the initiative, Rajesh Tantri stated: “Residents of the area have long demanded the renovation of the Mahashamsan (crematorium). Despite requests to BJP MLAs and MPs, no attention was paid to these pleas. During the 2023 Panchayat elections, the local residents approached me with the request to renovate the crematorium. Keeping my commitment as a public representative, my first task in Maruganj was to renovate and modernise the crematorium.”