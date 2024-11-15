Creche introduced for toddlers in Raiganj block office

Raiganj: Going out of the way to support mothers visiting government offices, the district administration of North Dinajpur has introduced a crèche or play space for toddlers within the premises of the Raiganj Block Office.

The facility, designed to keep children engaged while their mothers attend to official matters, was inaugurated by Surendra Kumar Meena, district magistrate on Wednesday afternoon.

This initiative aims to relieve mothers of the stress of managing their toddlers while conducting official work. The crèche will provide a supervised environment for the children, allowing mothers to focus on their tasks without worry.

In addition to the Raiganj Block Office, similar play spaces are being set up in all 14 Gram Panchayat offices across the Raiganj Block.

The district magistrate stated: “Children usually accompany their mothers almost everywhere. However, keeping them engaged in a particular place is tiring.

Toddlers naturally have short attention spans as they are in their developmental stage. To ease the burden on mothers visiting the office, we have established crèches or play spaces at the Raiganj Block Office. The same is being set up in all 98 other Gram Panchayat offices of the district including 14 GP offices in Raiganj.”

Sharan Tamang, the BDO of Raiganj said: “When mothers visit the office with their toddlers, they face difficulties in work. To alleviate this, we introduced a play crèche in our block office to make all Gram Panchayat offices under Raiganj Block mother-and-child-friendly.”

Similar facilities are expected to be set up in other Gram Panchayat offices across the remaining eight blocks of North Dinajpur in the coming months, according to the district magistrate.