Creative political wall writings in Jalpaiguri spark discussions

Jalpaiguri: Eye-catching political wall writings by the Trinamool Congress have begun appearing across various parts of Jalpaiguri town, drawing public attention and sparking discussions ahead of the upcoming elections. In comparison, the BJP and the CPI(M) appear to be trailing behind in the wall-writing campaign.

Many of the murals highlight the simple lifestyle of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while also promoting several welfare schemes of the state government. Some wall writings mention the Rs 1,500 monthly unemployment allowance under the Yuba Sathi scheme, while others carry satirical messages comparing the Prime Minister’s expensive attire with the modest lifestyle of the Chief Minister.

Although the election schedule has not yet been announced and candidates have not yet been declared, political wall writings by various parties have already become a major topic of discussion across Jalpaiguri town and other parts of the district.

In Natun Para, a Trinamool Congress wall writing reads: “Rs 1,500 at the beginning of every month — Mamata Didi’s Lakshmir Bhandar, the pride of self-reliant women of Bengal.” On the road leading to 3 No. Ghumti, another slogan states: “A suit worth Rs 15 lakh, a watch worth Rs 10 lakh — yet heavier than all of that are an Rs 80 pair of slippers and a Rs 300 saree.”

On the other hand, the BJP’s presence in the wall-writing campaign appears limited so far, with the slogan “Bachte Chai, BJP Tai” (We want to survive, therefore BJP) seen repeatedly across the town.

Meanwhile, Left parties have also painted slogans like “Bring back the red, bring back the old order.”

Trinamool Congress district president Mahua Gope said: “The wall writings highlight people-oriented schemes of the state government.

Many people have benefited from the initiatives introduced by our Chief Minister and that is why these messages are easily accepted by the common people and the campaign will intensify in the coming days.”