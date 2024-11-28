‘Create tourism circuit linking Malda with Murshidabad and Nadia’

Malda: In a bid to promote the tourism industry, the newly-formed Malda Merchants Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MMCCI) has urged the state government to create a tourism circuit that connects Malda with Murshidabad and Nadia districts. These regions, known for their historical significance, offer a rich array of archaeological and cultural heritage that remains underutilised in terms of tourism potential.

The districts of Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia are famous for their historical landmarks, including ancient Buddhist sites and colonial-era buildings. Despite efforts from local administration to boost tourism in Malda, the region has not yet achieved the recognition it deserves on the national and international tourism maps though Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spoken about its importance during an administrative meeting in Malda. District Magistrate, Nitin Singhania, has taken steps to promote the district’s tourism, significant initiatives for the purpose are yet to commence from the state government to establish a tourism circuit connecting these three historically rich districts.

According to MMCCI President Ujjal Saha, developing a tourism circuit around Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia would lead to socio-economic development in the area. “We have repeatedly visited important historical sites like Adina, Pandua, and others. We have urged both the state government and the district administration to establish such a circuit,” said Saha.

In response, District Magistrate Nitin Singhania stated: “Efforts are being made to promote and expand the district’s tourism industry.” The MMCCI has communicated its proposal to the state government and the district authorities through letters, highlighting the international recognition of Malda’s mangoes and silk and the district’s rich historical heritage.

Malda is home to significant tourist destinations like Gour, Adina, Pandua, Farming site of Neel in Modnaboti and the Buddhist site at Jagjivanpur.