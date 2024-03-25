‘Create framework for conduct of probe by Central agencies during elections’

Kolkata: A day after the CBI conducted raids at properties of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, she wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting to set up a framework on how these Central probe agencies should conduct themselves when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in effect due to elections.

The CBI is learnt to have raided at least four properties of Moitra on Saturday. On Sunday, she wrote to the Commission alleging “illegal” and “disproportionate” acts were undertaken by the CBI to “harass” and “throttle” her poll campaign efforts. Moitra has been given a ticket by TMC to contest from the Krishnanagar seat. She wrote: “Despite knowing about my candidacy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has deliberately chosen to conduct four consecutive raids on four of my separate properties. This was done with the sole intention of hindering my campaign process and creating a negative perception about me in the run-up to poll day. It is pertinent to mention that the so-called search and seizure operations conducted by the CBI resulted in absolutely zero fruition as the CBI admittedly went back empty-handed.”

She opined that to ensure a level playing field for all political parties the Commission has made many transfers of high-ranking officials but to ensure that their decision is implemented in letter and spirit it must also ensure that the Central probe agencies under the control of the ruling dispensation at the Centre, “must be appropriately saddled to ensure that in the name of investigation, they are not carrying out political biddings which favour the party in power at the Centre.”

To support her argument, she alleged that the CBI was able to create furore across media platforms and thus, create doubt and contempt about her amongst the right-thinking members of the society.

“Needless to mention, such a smear campaign perpetrated by the CBI has solely and unjustly enriched my political opponents at my cost and peril,” she wrote. She requested that the Commission issue “appropriate guidelines” and create a framework vis-a-vis the conduct of investigation by central investigating agencies, including the CBI during the period of the Model Code of Conduct. Secondly, she also asked the EC to issue appropriate order/direction upon central investigating agencies, including the CBI to take no coercive steps against candidates/political functionaries/politically exposed persons during the period of the MCC.