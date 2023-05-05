Crawling case: Legal action started against ex-V-C of Balurghat Municipality

balurghat: Legal procedure was started against the ex-Vice-Chairman of Balurghat Municipality Pradipta Chakraborty by the police of South Dinajpur for her alleged involvement in the crawling incident. A few tribal women were allegedly made to peform ‘Dandavat Parikrama’ in the district as a form of penance. They were allegedly forced to do so as they rejoined TMC after switching over to BJP.



Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur Rahul De said a notice was already sent to her for questioning her on the basis of a written complaint lodged against her. The notice was sent a day after TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee left the district.