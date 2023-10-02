Crafting Durga idols even at an age of over 100, Cooch Behar woman an inspiration for Gen Alpha

Cooch Behar: A living example of the adage — age is just a number — Bishnupriya Pal, a resident of Pal Para in Cooch Behar, continues to craft idols alongside her sons, even at the age of over 100!



Her dedication serves as an inspiration to the young boys to continue with this trade. However, she laments that her business is no longer as thriving as it once used to be. Nonetheless, she remains committed to working with her sons for as long as she can.

Bishnupriya had migrated from the present day Bangladesh to become a permanent resident here before 1947 along with her family. At present she lives with her three sons, their wives and grandchildren.

She had started crafting idols from a tender age of 11 years, helping her husband. She still continues with this tradition, crafting idols of Goddess Durga each year. Despite the physical demands, her enthusiasm remains undiminished. Following her husband’s death, she supported her family by crafting idols, although the situation has changed over time.

“In the past, I used to create large idols for Rs 30 to Rs 40 and Kali idols for Rs 10. Today, their prices have risen to as much as Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 or even Rs 1 lakh. While our family would have sustained in the past with whatever little we earned, at present they are facing challenges.”

Sujit Pal, one of Bishnupriya Pal’s sons, remarked: “Almost four decades ago, after our father’s demise, our mother raised the three of us by crafting idols. Now, our mother is over 100 years old, yet her enthusiasm remains unwavered. However, as more places have come up where idols are made and many Puja committees bring idols from outside, our business has somewhat diminished.”