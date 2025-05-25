Cracks appear in newly-built road near Kashia Canal Bridge in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A newly-constructed road near the Kashia Canal Bridge in Balurghat has developed major cracks and subsidence just three months after completion, sparking fear and frustration among residents of Gangasagar, Radhanagar and nearby villages under the Jalghar Gram Panchayat. The road, which was built at a cost of around Rs 22 lakh, has already become severely damaged as water levels in the canal rose slightly with the onset of pre-monsoon conditions.

The guard walls connecting the bridge have also sustained visible damage, leading the administration to temporarily close the bridge for public use. Locals have voiced concerns over the poor quality of construction and have demanded accountability. Residents recall that the demand for a concrete bridge over the canal had persisted for years. About four years ago, a small bridge was constructed for Rs 50 lakh. The road connecting the bridge was built later and the work was completed only three months ago. However, the early signs of deterioration have left many villagers questioning the integrity of the construction.

“The road has sunk and cracked already. It’s clearly the result of substandard work,” said Subrata Das, a resident. “If this is the condition now, what will happen once the monsoon starts?” Bindu Pahan, another local, added: “This road is crucial for farmers transporting their crops to the market. Due to the damage, travel has come to a halt and people are being forced to take longer detours.”

Bapi Sarkar, district general secretary of the BJP, also criticised the quality of the work, stating: “In Balurghat, poor construction led to the failure of the dam earlier. Now, we are seeing the same with the bridge. This must stop.”

Responding to the growing public concern, South Dinajpur District Magistrate Bijin Krishna assured that an investigation would be conducted. “We will look into the matter and take appropriate steps,” he said. Meanwhile, Panchayat Upa-Pradhan Jitendranath Sarkar clarified: “We built the bridge but not the connecting road. That work was carried out by another department. We have informed them of the situation, and they will rebuild the road. Travel across the bridge has been halted for now as a precaution.”