Cracks and rain cuts raise concerns on Loop Bridge approach road in Bagrakote

Jalpaiguri: Even before its official inauguration, serious structural issues have surfaced on the approach roads of the Loop Bridge in Bagrakote — one of North Bengal’s most promising tourist attractions. Multiple cracks and rain cuts have appeared on both sides of the bridge, alarming locals and tourists alike. Additionally, landslides have been reported at several locations along the under-construction National Highway 717-A, which connects Bagrakote to Sikkim.

Despite the damage, vehicular movement on the route remains normal. With NH-10 currently closed, this alternative route is witnessing increased traffic, including vehicles from Sikkim.

A particularly concerning crack has emerged at the Chuikhim end of the bridge, reportedly reaching right up to the main structure. In response, the construction company has begun overnight concrete patching in affected areas. Company officials attributed the cracks to continuous rainfall in recent days. They noted that the underlying soil will take another two to three years to naturally settle and stabilise, after which the road is expected to become more durable. Amanullah Khan, Project Manager of the construction company, stated: “The main structure of the Loop Bridge, which rests on numerous pillars, remains intact and undamaged. However, due to persistent rainfall, cracks and rain cuts have developed on the approach roads. We are responsible for maintaining the first 13 kilometres of this road for the next five years and will carry out necessary repairs promptly.” Local residents, however, have raised questions about the quality of the construction work. They allege that modern slope-stabilization techniques, crucial in hilly terrain to prevent landslides, were not implemented properly. Similar allegations have emerged regarding the stretch from Chandmari to Lava, where residents claim substandard work was carried out.

Attempts to reach NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) officials for a response went unanswered.