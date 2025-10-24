Cracker menace continues days after Kali Puja

Kolkata: Even four days after Kali Puja, the use of firecrackers—especially banned varieties—continues, causing significant distress to residents, particularly the elderly and those with health issues.

Despite police claims that the use of sound crackers was under control this year, citizens reported facing considerable trouble on the night of Kali Puja on Monday.

Authorities had arrested 640 people that day for bursting banned crackers, disorderly conduct, and gambling, and also seized a large quantity of fireworks. The celebrations also unnerved animals, with stray dogs, cats, and pets reacting fearfully; one stray dog even entered Girish Park Metro station to escape the noise.

Prominent personalities and citizens protested against the excessive use of sound crackers, but their efforts had little effect. Alarmingly, the police have continued to arrest individuals discharging fireworks even after the festival ended.

On October 21, a day after Kali Puja, 316 people were arrested for disorderly conduct and bursting crackers, followed by 153 on October 22 and 132 on October 23. Officials noted that some individuals are still violating police directives by setting off firecrackers.

While the police maintain that they are taking all possible measures to curb the menace, citizens argue that the issue stems from the continued production and availability of crackers, which ensures their sale and use despite restrictions.