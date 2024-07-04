Cracker manufacturing units: Safety workshop held

Kolkata: The state Directorate of Factories has advocated for no smoking zone in and around cracker manufacturing units and no electricity connection, fire safety and security.

Directorate officials on Thursday conducted a safety awareness programme at Maheshtala in collaboration with Pradesh Atasbazi Byabsayee Samity (PABS), an organisation of fire cracker manufacturers and dealers, to create awareness about preventive measures for fire cracker manufacturing.

“A fire incident occurs primarily because of a combination of three factors in fire cracker manufacturing units. First is the use of combustible material which is the raw material for a firecracker, second is the source of ignition and third is oxygen in air. You cannot eliminate the first and the third factor but you can cut off the second one which will prevent fire. Bidi, cigarette, friction, LPG, stove, short circuit, chemical reaction and static electricity are all sources of ignition. If one is careful of keeping these sources away from the manufacturing unit, the chances of fire are almost negligible. Even while extinguishing fire, the source of ignition is cut off,” said Partha Bagchi, assistant director of State Directorate

of Factories. He advised storing chemicals in a segregated manner and avoiding using any unknown chemical in manufacturing. He further called for no testing at factory sites and minimum use of iron articles.

Sukdev Naskar of PABS said that no manufacturing activity should be taken up after daylight. “When you work during the night you need to have electricity or another source of light. One may also need mosquito coils etc and the risk of fire increases. There should not be any photograph of any Gods or Goddess inside manufacturing units since that leads to lighting incense sticks etc. There should preferably be a gate leading to manufacturing units to control unauthorised access,” he added.