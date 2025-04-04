Cracker factory co-owner arrested in Dholahat blast

Kolkata: After two days of the first arrest made in the Dholahat explosion case, the second arrest was made on Friday morning.

Tushar Banik, brother of Chandrakanta Banik and also the co-owner of the cracker factory, was picked up by the cops from his relative’s house. Both of them were booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other allegations, along with necessary sections under West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Act. After the incident both the owners had fled. Though Chandrakanta was arrested on Wednesday, Tushar was absconding.

On Friday morning, acting on a tip off, police conducted a raid at the house of a relative of Tushar where he was hiding. On Monday night, an explosion took place at the residence of Chandrakanta and his family which claimed the lives of eight persons in Dholahat.

On Tuesday, Additional Director General (ADG), South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar informed that the cracker factory was about 100 metres away from the house of Banik who stored the crackers

in his house.

The crakers somehow came in contact with fire and exploded. Sarkar said a detailed probe will be conducted to find out whether the duo had any licence.

The police alleged that the explosion is the outcome of lack of awareness and irresponsible activity.