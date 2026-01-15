Crackdown on narcotics in Darjeeling districts

Siliguri/Darjeeling: Police foiled three drug trafficking attempts in Siliguri and Sonada, seizing large quantities of brown sugar and arresting three accused.

In the first incident, a joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and New Jalpaiguri police conducted a raid at South Colony on Wednesday afternoon following a tip-off.

Bharat Mondal of Kaliachak in Malda was intercepted near New Jalpaiguri station, and 1.248 kg of brown sugar was recovered from his possession. He will be produced before the Jalpaiguri court on Thursday.

In another case, Matigara police along with SOG arrested Govinda Roy of Shimultala, Matigara, on Tuesday evening. A raid at Matigara market led to the seizure of 483 grams of brown sugar from his car. He allegedly brought the contraband from Malda for distribution in Siliguri and was produced in Siliguri court

on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sonada Police Outpost, led by officer-in-charge Yogesh Thakuri with support from SOG Darjeeling, arrested Suman Tamang (44) of Railway Station Colony, Darjeeling, with 42.750 grams of brown sugar. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. The accused was produced at the court.