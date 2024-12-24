Crackdown on illegal quarrying, 7 trucks seized

Cooch Behar: In a significant action against illegal quarrying, Boxirhat Police seized seven trucks involved in unauthorised quarrying and transportation of sand from the Raidak River.

Seven drivers were arrested, and a specific case has been registered in connection with the incident. Illegal quarrying of sand and stones from the Raidak River has been a longstanding issue in Tufanganj’s Block 2.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently voiced her concerns over such activities, prompting law enforcement agencies to step up their efforts.

Acting on a tip-off, the Boxirhat police conducted a raid, intercepting the vehicles and detaining the drivers. The accused were presented before the Tufanganj Magistrate Court on Tuesday. District Superintendent of Police, Dyutiman Bhattacharya, said: “Based on specific intelligence, we launched an operation that led to the arrest of the drivers and the seizure of their vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing, and similar actions will continue to address illegal mining in the region.”

The Raidak River has been a hotspot for illegal quarrying, often linked to alleged political backing. This is not the first instance of such activity being thwarted; the police had earlier seized another vehicle involved in the illegal transportation of sand and stones.