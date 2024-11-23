Crackdown on corruption: 2 cops penalised; 2 TMC leaders held

Kolkata: Within hours of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issuing a stern directive to crack down on corruption among state government employees, swift action was taken against two police officials. The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barabani Police Station, Monaranjan Mondal, was suspended on Thursday night for “unprofessional conduct” and “dereliction of duty,” while the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Kanksa Police Station was placed on ‘compulsory waiting’.

The crackdown also extended to political circles, with a probe initiated against two TMC leaders after they were arrested in Durgapur over alleged involvement in iron smuggling. The arrested TMC leaders are Rintu Panja, vice-president of Block III and former general secretary of the same block, Arabinda Nandi.

This development highlights the government’s effort to present itself as serious about addressing corruption within its ranks, even if it implicates ruling party members.

Earlier, Banerjee, in a pointed criticism, accused sections of state employees, including police personnel, of taking bribes and engaging in illegal activities like smuggling of sand, coal, and cement, tarnishing the government’s image. “We will not tolerate this. Those indulging in corruption are earning a bad name for the administration,” she stated during a high-level meeting on Thursday.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come at a politically sensitive time, with Opposition parties frequently targeting the TMC government over allegations of corruption and mismanagement. By initiating immediate action, Banerjee appears to be addressing public concerns and countering allegations of a lack of accountability within her administration.

Following the Chief Minister’s meeting, DGP Rajeev Kumar held a virtual meeting with the Superintendents of Police (SP) of the districts and Commissioners of Police (CP) of commissionerates across the state except Kolkata Police and gave necessary instructions.

Sources said that after the meeting, CP of Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate, Sunil Kumar Choudhary issued an order of suspension for the OC of Barabani Police Station, Monaranjan Mondal.

The cause of the suspension has been mentioned as ‘unprofessional conduct’ and ‘dereliction of duty’. Along with the suspension, a departmental enquiry will also be conducted.

Banerjee also hinted at a potential overhaul of the state CID to tackle systemic issues and urged the DGP to investigate complaints rigorously.

She also stressed bolstering the STF and Anti-Corruption Bureau.