Crack down on fake SIM card racket, 5 held

Cooch Behar/Raiganj: In a decisive action against cyber fraud, the Cooch Behar District Police have arrested three individuals involved in a fake SIM card operation, while Islampur Police apprehended two others in North Dinajpur for similar offenses.

On Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal Meena of the Cooch Behar District Police addressed a press conference, detailing the operation led by the cybercrime team of Pundibari Police Station. He stated, “Fake SIM cards are frequently used for criminal activities. Our team has arrested three individuals involved in such illegal practices.” The arrested individuals have been identified as Shubhankar Saha (42), Kaushik Rai (27), and Prasanjit Dey (27)—all residents of the Pundibari police station area.

The trio was allegedly using fraudulent SIM cards for unlawful activities. Meena further emphasised that all police stations in the district are actively working to curb such incidents, with similar efforts also being carried out by Kotwali Police Station. He also urged the public to exercise caution when sharing identity documents, stating: “We advise citizens not to use soft copies of their voter ID or any identity document when obtaining SIM cards. Instead, they should note the purpose for which the copy is being provided.”

Police are intensifying awareness campaigns to educate the public on preventing identity misuse. Meanwhile, in North Dinajpur, Islampur Police arrested two individuals—Gopal Kumar Sarkar of Darivit and Sarjul Hoque of Kashibari—on Tuesday for their involvement in a counterfeit SIM card operation. Acting on a tip-off, the Cyber Crime Police Station of Islampur conducted coordinated raids in Darivit and Kashibari, leading to their capture.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Som Subhra Kapri stated: “Our team seized 37 fraudulent SIM cards from the suspects, who are linked to a larger fake SIM racket. After presenting them before the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court, we secured five days of police custody for further interrogation to trace additional associates.”