CPIML Liberation supports Left Front-Cong for bypolls

Kolkata: Amid much confusion surrounding the Left Front-Congress seat sharing understanding for the upcoming bypolls in four Assembly seats of Bengal, the Naxalite faction of the Left, Communist party of India Marxist-Leninist (CPIML) Liberation is learnt to have extended its support to both the parties in their fight against the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.



In a communique issued by CPIML Liberation, the party has said that in its recent state committee meeting it was discussed how to defeat the “fascism” perpetrated by the BJP-RSS while raising voice against the Trinamool Congress-led state government’s “misrule”. It was decided that in the upcoming bypolls in four seats — Maniktala, Bagda, Ranaghat South and Raiganj — no votes should go to the BJP. This will be the slogan under which the CPIML Liberation will fight these opposition parties.

It also protested against the new criminal codes implemented by the BJP-led Union government from July 1. CPIML Liberation has decided to launch protests against these in every district.

The naxal faction has also raised voice against the recent hawker eviction drive in the city and adjoining areas. It said that using bulldozers to crush the livelihood of the poor cannot be tolerated and demanded that the state government instead first rehabilitate

these hawkers.

It also trained its guns against the BJP government at the Centre for evicting hawkers from railway stations and trains and instead corporatising the selling of items

through IRCTC.

The CPIML Liberation was born in the ferment of the Naxalbari uprising of May 1967. The party was founded on the birth anniversary of Lenin, April 22 1969, committing itself to applying Marxism-Leninism in Indian conditions. According to the party, it currently has elected representatives in the Assemblies of Bihar and Jharkhand, and leads movements of workers, peasants and various sections of people all over India.