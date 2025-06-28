CPI(M) urges ECI to halt special electoral roll revision in Bihar

Kolkata: Nilotpal Basu, a member of the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has written to the Chief Election Commissioner objecting to the ongoing “Special Intensive Revision” of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The exercise, initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI), has drawn criticism as it allegedly raises concerns about voter disenfranchisement.

In his letter, Basu stated that while electoral roll revisions are routine, the current method shifts the burden of verification and documentation onto individual voters. He expressed particular concern about the proximity of the exercise to the expected Bihar Assembly elections, typically held around October-November. Basu criticised the ECI for launching the process without prior consultation with recognised political parties, stating that the June 25 meeting with political representatives was merely to inform them of the decision rather than seek their input.

He highlighted that the one-month timeline for the revision is too short for such an extensive process and warned that it could lead to widespread errors. According to him, if a Booth Level Officer fails to deliver the required form to an existing voter and the voter is unaware of the process, their name could be deleted from the rolls. He further pointed out that in areas with low internet access and limited literacy, voters may struggle to download or upload forms as required.

Basu also objected to the demand for proof of residence and parental identity for already enrolled voters, warning that many citizens may not possess the necessary documents. He said that this would disproportionately affect migrant voters who are temporarily outside the state and unable to return in time.

Citing concerns that the process resembles the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), he stated that fears of targeted disenfranchisement have emerged. Basu noted that most political parties attending the June 25 meeting had opposed the revision and called for its withdrawal. He urged the ECI to abandon the exercise.