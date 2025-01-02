CPI(M) tweaks Brigade strategy, to keep grassroots at forefront

Kolkata: In a bid to resurrect its support base among farmers and labour unions, the CPI(M) has decided to tweak its strategy for the upcoming Brigade Rally where it reportedly plans to keep representatives of such associations at the forefront.

It was reportedly learnt that the party is scheduled to hold its Brigade Rally on April 20. This time, people from the organisations of farmers, labourers, slum dwellers will be organising the same, as decided in the recently concluded state committee meeting. CITU state secretary Anadi Sahu is learnt to have told the media that it is the poor who are now the most affected by both the state and Central government. This rally will be a cry for rights.

Political observers have taken note of the stark difference between last year’s and this time’s rally. In the previous year, the Left’s youth brigade DYFI was at the forefront of such a meeting. But that apparently did not reflect well on the ballot box.

The CPI(M) believes that it is these poor people who were the strong support base of the party during its heyday. Their gradual and apparent departure eroded the party’s strength in Bengal over the years.

It is also learnt that no other Left Front parties will be there in this meeting officially but may lend their complete support for its success.

Also, discussions haven’t been initiated with the other Left Front organisations on the matter as of yet, Sahu told the media.

Further, in the state committee meeting several questions were raised about how to further strengthen the party before the 2026 Assembly elections. However, there was no clear indication about the party’s plans on whether to rope in Congress as an ally. Party sources said it was too early to take that call.