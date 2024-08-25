CPI(M) to intensify protests under ‘AmarGhorRGKar’ justice campaign

Kolkata: Under the campaign ‘AmarGhorRGKar’, the CPI(M) has decided to further up the ante in its protests for justice against the rape and murder of the junior doctor of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

It was learnt that in its recent state committee meeting it was decided that the party would further intensify its agitations against the state government to seek justice. In the meeting, a strategy was reportedly chalked out where the roadmap ahead was determined.

The state secretary of the party, Md Salim told the media that voices of people are being suppressed by the state which calls for agitation against the police. Further, in the party’s September 1 rally, which happens every year, the RG Kar incident will be at the forefront with slogans demanding justice. The CPI(M) is learnt to have discussed that with the other Left-Front parties.

Despite the recent electoral defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, party sources said that a large section of the people in this state are determined that Bengal needs the Left to put an end to the alleged atrocities committed by the right wing TMC & BJP. “Our student wings of SFI and DYFI have been on the streets demanding justice from day one. The police tried to frame them for the vandalism which took place on August 15 at the RG Kar Hospital but did not even try to find out the real offenders. This shows a clear cover up by the state. We won’t stop our protest till justice is served,” said a party leader.

Apart from taking the protest to the streets, the party is also utilising social media to reach out to the people, appealing to them to come forward in the fight against injustice.