CPI(M) to contest in Raiganj after 25 years

Raiganj: In a significant development ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the CPI(M) has fielded a candidate from the Raiganj Assembly Constituency after a long gap of nearly 25 years. Jibananda Singha has been nominated as the CPI(M) candidate, triggering renewed enthusiasm among party workers and supporters in North Dinajpur district.



With the re-entry of CPI(M) into the contest, Raiganj is set to witness a highly contested electoral battle in 2026. According to reports, CPI(M) last contested the Raiganj seat in 2001. Since then, the Left Front has either supported alliance candidates or refrained from directly contesting the Constituency. The decision to field its own candidate this year comes amid a broader electoral push by the Left Front, which has already announced candidates across the state for the upcoming polls.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and sitting MLA Krishna Kalyani expressed confidence that the presence of a CPI(M) candidate could indirectly benefit his party. He claimed that a section of Left voters had shifted towards the BJP in recent elections due to the absence of a CPI(M) candidate. With the Left now contesting independently, he believes those votes may return, potentially reducing the BJP’s vote share.

Political observers share a similar view, noting that shifts in voter alignment have played a crucial role in Raiganj’s recent electoral outcomes. The Constituency has witnessed changing political dynamics in the last few elections, with the BJP making gains while the TMC strengthened its position through subsequent electoral victories.

CPI(M) candidate Jibananda Singha acknowledged that the party had lost some of its traditional voter base over the years but expressed confidence in regaining support. He stated that the party is receiving encouraging responses from the electorate and remains hopeful of a strong performance in the upcoming elections.

Party workers in Raiganj have reportedly expressed strong optimism following the announcement. Processions, wall-writing campaigns, and grassroots outreach programmes have already begun in several parts of the town, indicating a revival of organisational activity at the local level.

The political scenario in Raiganj is expected to become more competitive this year, with multiple parties entering the fray. Hence, the political scenario in Raiganj is expected to become more competitive this year